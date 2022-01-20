Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella stock opened at $140.02 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.