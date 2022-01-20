Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.02 Million Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 873.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of AMERISAFE worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.46 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

