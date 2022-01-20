Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

PSTG opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

