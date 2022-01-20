Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.11 Million Stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Azure Power Global worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

