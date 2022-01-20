Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.34 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after purchasing an additional 603,398 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,903 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of FMX opened at $81.18 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

