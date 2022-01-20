Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Outfront Media worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

