Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1,802.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

