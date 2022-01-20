Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.89 Million in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.