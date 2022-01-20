Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.13 Million in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

