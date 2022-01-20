Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.38 Million in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,447,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $30.02 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $567.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

