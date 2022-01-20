Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 355,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of AudioCodes worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

