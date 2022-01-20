Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

