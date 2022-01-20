Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $19.17 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

