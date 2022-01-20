Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 950.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRE opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

