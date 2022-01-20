Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,819 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.50 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.73 and a 200-day moving average of $410.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

