Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

PLAN stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

