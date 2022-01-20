Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kforce by 120.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

