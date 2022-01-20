Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

