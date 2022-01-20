Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 199,998 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.65% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCLF opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

