Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 51,480 Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Kaman as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 19.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

