Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 57,300 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.