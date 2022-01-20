Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 376,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

