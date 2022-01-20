Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

