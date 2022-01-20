Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 160,425 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,425 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 285,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

