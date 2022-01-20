Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 285,156 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285,156 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Green Plains worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

