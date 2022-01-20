Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,275,799 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,275,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

