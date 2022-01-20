Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,956 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,788,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,780 shares of company stock worth $60,219,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $289.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.