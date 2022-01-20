Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 53,897 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,897 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $462.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.22 and a 200 day moving average of $437.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

