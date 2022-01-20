Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 580,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

