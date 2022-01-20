Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 60,000 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.75 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

