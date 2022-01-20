Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 68,000 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

