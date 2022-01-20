Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 800 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

