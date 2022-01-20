Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 833,200 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 619,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 363,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

