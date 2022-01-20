Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.82 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 362.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 133,217 shares of company stock worth $840,560 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

