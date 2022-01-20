Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.92 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 122,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 74,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.55 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

