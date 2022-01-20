Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.98 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

