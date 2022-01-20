Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.58 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of StepStone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $793,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,153,347 shares of company stock worth $109,937,853. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

