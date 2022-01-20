Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.44% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

