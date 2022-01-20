Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

