Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00194753 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00408517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

