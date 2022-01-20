Hegic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $34.41 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

