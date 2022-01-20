Hegic Price Tops $0.0532 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $923,795.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

