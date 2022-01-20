HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €64.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €64.90 ($73.75) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €0.32 ($0.36) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €64.70 ($73.52). The company had a trading volume of 618,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.19.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

