HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.40 ($103.86).

ETR:HFG traded up €1.14 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €56.42 ($64.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

