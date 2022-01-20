Helmet.insure Hits One Day Volume of $247,167.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $247,167.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,409,792 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

