Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.10. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 162,053 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The firm has a market cap of C$98.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.50.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,700. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,300 shares of company stock worth $549,310.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

