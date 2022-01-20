HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $33.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00094027 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.07 or 1.00428132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003521 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00595963 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,856,236 coins and its circulating supply is 264,721,086 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

