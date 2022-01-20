Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($97.73) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.93 ($103.33).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €1.90 ($2.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €77.52 ($88.09). 984,893 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.