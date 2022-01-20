Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.75. 372,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The company has a market cap of $908.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.82 and a 200-day moving average of $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

