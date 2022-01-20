Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.14.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.17. 115,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

